Impulse Names Chris Rose Its New Vice President of Client Solutions

Advice

Impulse Advanced Communications has announced the promotion of Chris Rose to vice president of client solutions.

In his new role, Rose will be responsible for working closely with enterprise clients and technology partners to assist in communications technology evaluation and business process integration.

Rose will also lead the company’s product development team creating future enterprise solutions.

“As an unabashed technology maven, Chris has been instrumental in developing new products and the way we engage and support clients,” Impulse president Dave Clark said.

“This new role will enable Chris to leverage his passion for technology to shape practical, powerful communications solutions for our enterprise clients.”

Rose has held the position of director of sales with Impulse since December 2005. He joined Impulse in 2002 as an account executive and later held the position of sales manager before assuming responsibility for the entire sales and marketing group.

Prior to joining Impulse, Rose held a technology sales position with CompUSA, a national electronics retailer.

He holds a B.A. in business economics from UC Santa Barbara.

Goleta-based Impulse is a provider of cloud-based business communications services enabling a higher level of workforce flexibility and mobility.

For 20 years, the company’s innovative technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience have helped companies gain a technological advantage.

Services include enhanced quality internet access, ClearStar(Sm) SaaS telephone services, co-location and MPLS networks.

Click here for more information about Impulse Advanced Communications, or call 805.456.5800.