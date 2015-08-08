Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 2:44 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Impulse Names Chris Rose Its New Vice President of Client Solutions

By Impulse Advanced Communications | August 8, 2015 | 3:35 p.m.

Impulse Advanced Communications has announced the promotion of Chris Rose to vice president of client solutions.

Chris Rose
Chris Rose

In his new role, Rose will be responsible for working closely with enterprise clients and technology partners to assist in communications technology evaluation and business process integration.

Rose will also lead the company’s product development team creating future enterprise solutions.

“As an unabashed technology maven, Chris has been instrumental in developing new products and the way we engage and support clients,” Impulse president Dave Clark said.

“This new role will enable Chris to leverage his passion for technology to shape practical, powerful communications solutions for our enterprise clients.”

Rose has held the position of director of sales with Impulse since December 2005. He joined Impulse in 2002 as an account executive and later held the position of sales manager before assuming responsibility for the entire sales and marketing group.

Prior to joining Impulse, Rose held a technology sales position with CompUSA, a national electronics retailer.

He holds a B.A. in business economics from UC Santa Barbara.

Goleta-based Impulse is a provider of cloud-based business communications services enabling a higher level of workforce flexibility and mobility.

For 20 years, the company’s innovative technology, customizable solutions and unmatched customer experience have helped companies gain a technological advantage.

Services include enhanced quality internet access, ClearStar(Sm) SaaS telephone services, co-location and MPLS networks.

Click here for more information about Impulse Advanced Communications, or call 805.456.5800.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 