Chris Snowden Joins AmeriFlex Financial Services as Financial Advisor

Santa Barbara-based AmeriFlex Financial Services announces the addition of its newest team member, financial advisor Chris Snowden.

Snowden is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara. He spent a number of years in the wine industry as part of his family’s vineyard before obtaining a master’s in business from Pepperdine University.

For the past six years, he has worked as a financial advisor in the Santa Barbara area. During that time he has developed a passion for working with people in transition — be that career changes, business succession or retirement.

“My background in running small companies and experience with family business gives me insight into some of the challenges that successful people are faced with when preparing for retirement,” Snowden said.

As a member of the AmeriFlex team, Snowden will focus on providing retirement/income planning services under the honeyigothitbyabus.com and gotomycfo.com banner.

“Chris brings a real passion to help pre-retirees, and entrepreneurs as they prepare to position their assets to generate income for their decumulation years,” President Justin Anderson said. “We are excited to welcome him aboard.”

Snowden, his wife and son live in Santa Barbara and are active in a number of community organizations.

AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately owned financial services firm based in Santa Barbara. Its team of professionals has provided financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals since 1988.

— Marjorie Large is a publicist representing AmeriFlex Financial Services.