Football

Chris ‘Tick’ Jellison Has Midas Touch for Santa Barbara in ‘Big Game‘ Blowout

Senior receiver returns to Dons' lineup, scores 5 touchdowns in 55-7 Victory over San Marcos

Santa Barbara’s Chris “Tick” Jellison runs past San Marcos defenders Ashkan Allen (21) and Luis Mesino on his way to a touchdown. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 8, 2016 | 3:56 p.m.

The last time Santa Barbara High’s Chris “Tick” Jellison played a football game he suffered a broken ankle in the “Big Game” against crosstown rival San Marcos last year.

Jellison made his 2016 debut in the 57th Big Game on Friday night and he broke the San Marcos defense with five touchdowns and 214 yards in total offense in a 55-7 romp in the Channel League opener for both teams before a capacity crowd at Peabody Stadium.

Jellison, who five weeks ago had a second surgery on the ankle that forced him to miss all the pre-league games, showed that he not only is a quick healer but also tremendous impact player. He scored touchdowns the first three times he touched of the ball and finished with scores on five of six his touches in the game.

Dons quarterback Franky Gamberdella gets good protection from his offensive linemen. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Talk about having the Midas touch. Jellison was named the recipient of the Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP Award.

The first time the senior receiver got his hands on the ball was on a 40-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Franky Gamberdella on Santa Barbara’s three play from scrimmage.

The second touch was on a 65-yard punt return after San Marcos went three and out.

Jellison’s third touch was a 69-yard strike from Gamberdella that gave the Dons a 35-7 lead at 9:56 of the second quarter.

“I’ve been thinking about it for the last two weeks,” Jellison said of coming back and making a impact. “It comes out, it just happens.”

Touch No. 4 was the only time he didn’t reach the end zone. It was a 9-yard run after an interception by Jeremiah Nicholson near the end of the first half.

The touchdown magic came back on Touch No. 5 – a 23-yard pass from Gamberdella to make it 48-7 at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter.

“Franky is playing awesome,” Jellison said. “We have two really good quarterbacks, Jeremiah and Franky. Jeremiah is helping us out every way possible, playing with his heart.”

Ruben Velez scored two rushing touchdowns in Santa Barbara’s 55-7 win. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

His final touch of the game was an 8-yard slant pass from Gamberdella for the final score of the game.

“When Tick touches the ball, he’s hard to deal with,” said a delighted Santa Barbara coach JT Stone. “He’s very hard to deal with and it showed coming back in his first game. We’re extremely proud of him. But more than anything we’re just happy he gets to play his senior year.”

Gamberdella is happy to have a big-play weapon like Jellison back in the lineup.

“I think Tick really helps us out on offense with more receivers out there,” the quarterback said. “He really expands our offense a lot more. He’s the biggest competitor on our team and gets us going before the game in the locker room. He brings a lot to this team.”

Gamberdella was efficient in his first Big Game, completing 6 of 10 passes for 171 yards.

Interspersed among Jellison’s big plays was a 42-yard TD jaunt by Nicholson, a 1-yard plunge and 62-yard burst by Ruben Velez. Velez rushed for 146 yards on 11 carries.

Jeremiah Nicholson takes off on his 62-yard touchdown run. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“I think we’re moving forward,” Stone said. “Our offense is getting a little bit better. Our running game is where it was supposed to be tonight.  We just hope we move on. We have a big game next week (against Ventura).”

Santa Barbara improves to 3-4 on the season while San Marcos falls to 0-7.

San Marcos avoided the shutout by scoring on a 13-yard roll-out pass from quarterback Jacob Villarreal to receiver Mason Zimmerman at 1:16 of the second quarter. That made the score 21-7.

It was a rough night for San Marcos. The Royals lost Villarreal in the third quarter to an injury. He was taken off the field in an ambulance. Jose Romo finished the game at quarterback.

Santa Barbara’s defense had a big night, with Brandon Pineda and Angel Velasquez intercepting passes and George Laura recovering a fumble.

Tick Jellison scores one of his five touchdowns in the Big Game. He was named the MVP. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
