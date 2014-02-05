Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 6:08 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Sarah and Roger Chrisman Give Second $1 Million Gift to Granada Threatre Endowment

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Granada Theatre | February 5, 2014 | 1:28 p.m.

The Granada Theatre and the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts are proud to announce that Sarah and Roger Chrisman have made an additional $1 million commitment to the theater’s endowment fund.

Sarah and Roger Chrisman
This generous gift comes after their original gift of $1 million last year to endow the executive director position.

“The performing arts are vital to a free society and serve as a powerful reminder of our humanity,” Sarah and Roger Chrisman said. “Our motivation to give this endowment is to ensure the long-term excellence and sustainability of the Santa Barbara Center for the Performing Arts and the Granada Theatre for the next 90 years and beyond.”

Sarah has been the president of the board of the SBCPA since 2009, and as a founding board member, she has served the organization for more than a decade in various roles, including as vice president and treasurer.

Together with Roger, they are the sole trustees of the Schlinger Chrisman Foundation and they have been well known throughout the Central Coast for their philanthropy, in particular their support for the Granada Theatre, Opera Santa Barbara, State Street Ballet, the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Youth Sailing Foundation and the Maritime Museum.

“Sarah and Roger Chrisman have been among our most generous supporters over the past decade,” said Craig Springer, Chrisman Executive Director of the SBCPA. “Their financial support and leadership has been instrumental in laying the foundation to the Granada Theatre and the SBCPA’s long-term success and sustainability, and we are deeply grateful for their continued generosity and incredible support.”

Unlike many performing arts centers around the world, the Granada Theatre does not receive ongoing financial support from local or state government. Similar to most world-class theaters, the Granada Theatre is able to cover approximately half of its annual budget through ticket sales and other earned income. This means that each year, the Granada Theatre benefits from private funding and community support to maintain the level of excellence in programming and operations that the local audiences and the theater’s eight resident companies expect.

A contribution at any level helps the Granada Theatre bring the very best in the performing arts from around the world for the entire Santa Barbara community and region.

To learn more about how to support the Granada Theatre, please contact Kristi Newton, director of development, at [email protected] or 805.899.3000 x130, or click here.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.

