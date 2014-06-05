Christ Presbyterian Church Hosting ‘Evening of Jazz, Art & Wine’ for 1st Thursday

Christ Presbyterian Church will host "An Evening of Jazz, Art & Wine" from 5 to 8 p.m. during 1st Thursday, June 5.

Christ Presbyterian Church is located at 36 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara.

As a part 1st Thursday, we are hosting a free evening of live jazz featuring The Justin Claveria Quartet. Claveria is a highly accomplished saxophonist who will be joined by the immensely talented Kevin Fukagawa, Tom Etchart and Donzell Davis.

The art gallery will display a CIVA traveling exhibit titled "Work: Curse or Calling" with brief tours guided by Joel Pelsue. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

For more information, email Paul Ranheim at [email protected].

— Paul Ranheim is an assistant pastor at Christ Presbyterian Church.