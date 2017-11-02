Christ the King Church Names The Rev. Joy Magala as Interim Priest

The Rev. Joy Magala, has been called to serve as interim priest for Christ the King Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, following the retirement of the Rev. Canon Brian Cox, who served as rector for 25 years.

Magala will be the interim priest until Christ the King calls a permanent priest or rector.

Rev. Magala has served churches in Uganda and in the United States. She was the associate priest at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Van Nuys for 12 years, and served as the visiting priest at Christ the King for the last six years when Rev. Cox was away.

Magala is a native of Uganda. She received her education at Makarere University in Kampala, University of Nottingham in England, and International Theological Seminary in Pasadena. She also holds a masters degree in special education.

Her husband is also an Anglican priest. They have five young adult children.

Christ the King is an Episcopal church that identifies itself as Eucharistic, Evangelical, Charismatic and Missional, is in the early stages of the search for a permanent priest. The church is at 5073 Hollister Ave.

For more information, call Christ the King Episcopal Church, 967-9945.

— Dick Morrow for Christ the King Episcopal Church.