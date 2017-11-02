Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Christ the King Church Names The Rev. Joy Magala as Interim Priest

By Dick Morrow for Christ the King Episcopal Church | November 2, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
The Rev. Joy Magala Click to view larger
The Rev. Joy Magala

The Rev. Joy Magala, has been called to serve as interim priest for Christ the King Episcopal Church in Santa Barbara, following the retirement of the Rev. Canon Brian Cox, who served as rector for 25 years.

Magala will be the interim priest until Christ the King calls a permanent priest or rector.

Rev. Magala has served churches in Uganda and in the United States. She was the associate priest at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Van Nuys for 12 years, and served as the visiting priest at Christ the King for the last six years when Rev. Cox was away.

Magala is a native of Uganda. She received her education at Makarere University in Kampala, University of Nottingham in England, and International Theological Seminary in Pasadena. She also holds a masters degree in special education.

Her husband is also an Anglican priest. They have five young adult children.

Christ the King is an Episcopal church that identifies itself as Eucharistic, Evangelical, Charismatic and Missional, is in the early stages of the search for a permanent priest. The church is at 5073 Hollister Ave.

For more information, call Christ the King Episcopal Church, 967-9945.

— Dick Morrow for Christ the King Episcopal Church.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 