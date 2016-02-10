Christensen Outpaces Williams for Santa Barbara Supervisor Race Fundraising in Last Half of 2015

First-time candidate Jennifer Christensen raised $126,603 for her First District Santa Barbara County supervisor campaign in the last six months of 2015, significantly more than her opponent, state Assemblyman Das Williams.

Williams, a Santa Barbara City Councilman before being elected to the Assembly, raised $85,416 between June 1 and Dec. 31, according to County Elections Office records. He raised $401,533 total last year for the supervisor campaign and spent just $25,000 of it.

Both had strong support from contributors in the South County end of the district, which spans from Santa Barbara to Carpinteria and north to Cuyama.

Current First District Supervisor Salud Carbajal is running for Congress.`

Christensen, who works as county investment officer, recevied $20,000 from Ron Pulice, and $12,000 from Robert Short, both Montecito-area residents.

She had financial support from many of her endorsements, including former supervisors Brooks Firestone and Joe Centeno, retired undersheriff Don Patterson, former Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge, former Santa Barbara Councilman Dan Secord, and former SBCC trustee Morris Jurkowitz.

Almost all her contributions came from individuals and businesses.

The vast majority of Williams’ money is a transfer from his 2014 state Assembly account, which he emptied and terminated last September.

The supervisor campaign records show that he raised less than $40,000 of his reported $316,116 in January through June, and the rest was transferred.

For the second six months of 2015, Williams got contributions from Sacramento-based political action committees and state office campaigns in addition to his local individual and business fundraising.

For the July to December period, he received contributions from David Chiu for Assembly, Evan Low for Assembly, Kansen Chu for Assembly, Lorena Gonzales for Assembly, Perea for Assembly, Phil Ting for Assembly and Rendon for Assembly.

He also has a Das Williams for Senate 2020 committee, which has been actively fundraising even after his plans to run for county supervisor. He raised $87,600 last year for that effort and $33,200 of that was after July.

Joan Hartmann and Bruce Porter are running for the Third District seat and Supervisor Doreen Farr announced she has no plans to run again.

Hartmann, a member of the county Planning Commission, raised $63,444 for her campaign last year, including $11,000 she gave herself, according to election office records.

She got money from fellow planning commissioners Cecilia Brown and C. Michael Cooney, for $1,000 each, and support from Santa Barbara City Council members Gregg Hart and Cathy Murillo.

Farr, who currently holds the seat, gave Hartmann $5,000 and Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf gave her $500.

Richard Whited with the financial services Quicksilver Trading Company gave her $7,000.

Porter, a financial planner and school board member in the Santa Ynez Valley, had a handful of large contributions that added up to his $82,976 take last year. He had very few donations under $1,000.

His campaign finance records show $15,000 from Brooks Firestone, $10,000 from Lee Rosenberg of the Vineyard Valley Theatre Company in Solvang, $10,000 from Windmill Ranch & Vineyard, $10,000 from Saarloos Estate Vineyard, and $10,000 from SJ Deferville Consulting in Santa Maria.

He also received $2,000 from Susan Petrovich, $5,000 from Lompoc farmer Robert Witt, $5,000 from Santa Barbara developer Michael Towbes, and $5,000 from Tim Crist of Kenai Drilling.

Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves and former Santa Barbara Councilman Dan Secord also donated to Porter’s campaign.

Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam, who represents areas including Santa Maria and Lompoc, is running unopposed for re-election.

Adam raised $60,925 last year, including contributions from many Santa Maria-area farmers and businesses.

