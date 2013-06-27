Christi Vior Joins Lee & Associates as Associate

Lee & Associates Central Coast has recently welcomed Christi Vior as an associate.
She will specialize in the leasing and sale of commercial real estate in the Tri-County area and will be based in the Santa Barbara office.
Vior has been involved in real estate for more than 25 years, not only in Santa Barbara but also Ventura, Santa Rosa and San Luis Obispo counties.
Her career started in leasing small office and retail spaces in Santa Barbara but soon expanded into working with developers and landlords into selling and leasing properties from the ground up in both residential and commercial projects.