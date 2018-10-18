Christian Branch, Josh Baron Each Score 3 TDs in Laguna Blanca Win

Football

Christian Branch ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a scoring, leading the Laguna Blanca 8-man football team to a 60-26 victory over Teach Tech Charter on Senior Day and Homecoming on Thursday.

The Owls jumped on the visitors for three touchdowns in the first quarter. Josh Baron had a 2-yard run, Ty Trosky scored from five yards and Branch ran over from eight yards.

Baron hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass from Finn Walker in the second quarter and Branch picked off a Teach Tech pass and returned it 12 yards for a touchdown.

Baron and Branch broke off long TD runs in the third quarter. Baron went 50 yards for his third score of the day and Branch tallied his third on a 40-yard run.

Walker and Sam Stegall hooked up on a 45-yard pass play for a TD in the fourth quarter.

Laguna Blanca concludes its regular season next Friday at Villanova Prep.