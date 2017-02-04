Christian Branch Scores 32 in Laguna Blanca Win

Boys Basketball

Freshman shooting guard Christian Branch had a break-out game scoring 32 points to lead Laguna Blanca to an 80-38 win over Midland in a Condor League boys basketball game.

Branch hit eight three-pointers for the Owls.

Jackson Hurley also had a big game from beyond the arc, finishing with six threes and totaling 23 points.



While the scoring was impressive, coach Sal Rodriguez said the Owls' defense made the difference.

"The game was won on the defensive end and our guys never let up" said Rodriguez.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.