Boys Soccer
Christian Estrada’s Goalkeeping Saves Carpinteria in 0-0 Draw
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 30, 2017 | 8:27 p.m.
Carpinteria goalkeeper Christian Estrada made 13 saves to help the Warriors escape with a 0-0 draw against visiting Pacifica on Thursday night.
Our back line, led by senior center back Abel Gutierrez with a supporting cast of Diego Perez, Alex Ramirez and Solomon Noohakaika, had a strong performance to hold of Pacifica," said coach Leo Quintero.
It was the second scoreless draw of the season for the Warriors (0-0-2).
They're back in action Friday against Oxnard at 6 p.m.
