Christian Haupt Throws No-Hitter for Goleta Valley South 10U All Stars

Youth Sports

Christian Haupt threw a no-hitter, and Goleta Valley South Little League's 10-under All Stars erupted for seven runs in the third inning en route to a 10-0 victory over Fillmore in the opener of the District 63 Tournament in Ojai on Saturday.

Haupt lost a perfect game with a walk in the top of the fourth, but a dazzling play by Grant Hoover on a ball to second base secured the no hitter.

The game was called in the fourth inning by the 10-run mercy rule.

Goleta Valley South started the scoring in second inning on RBI double by Cruz Lorca. Haupt added run-scoring single in the second inning and later scored on a RBI by Austin Downing.

In the third, Solana Sandoval drove in a pair of runs with a single to make the score 5-0. Levi Monson, Downing and Landon Johnson all added RBI hits.



Goleta Valley South will play on Thursday against either Santa Paula or Ojai.



