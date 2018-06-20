Christian Herman Takes Charge in Cate’s 2-1 Win

Boys Soccer

Christian Herman took over for Cate's boys soccer team and scored two goals in the second half to lead his team to a 2-1 victory over Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League game in Simi Valley.

With his team down 1-0, Herman hammered a low shot from 25 yards inside the near post to tie the score in the 43rd minute. Four minutes later, the Rams captain went on a 50-yard run with the ball on the left wing and placed a shot over the goalkeeper for a a 2-1 lead.

Goalkeeper Cullen Barber controlled the air space in the 18-yard box to limit Grace Brethren's scoring chances. He had 13 saves.

Coach Peter Mack singled out the play of outside backs Chris Figueroa and Caden Cutter and midfielders Henry Walsh, Baker Fox and Ryan Borchardt.

Cate is now 4-8-1 overall and 2-7 in league play. The Rams play their final match of the season on Wednesday at home against Grace Brethren.



