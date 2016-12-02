Christian Hodosy Powers Dos Pueblos Past Whittier

Boys Basketball

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team took down Whittier, 58-44, Friday night behind the sharpshooting of forward Christian Hodosy.

Hodosy went 5-of-7 from beyond the arc and finished the night with 17 points. Dos Pueblos held a 31-22 lead at halftime that grew into a 48-32 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Guard Diego Riker added nine points, and Thomas Jimenez played a strong game defensively.

"I am really proud of this group because they are playing as a team early in the season," raved Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. "No matter what the substitution patterns are they all know each other tendencies."

With the victory, the Chargers improved to 3-1 on the season and will prepare to host Nipomo on Tuesday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.