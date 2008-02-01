Christie Communications Adds 3 Clients

Perfect Foods is a nutritional company with the first line of supplements that are 100 percent food-based, effectively providing mega nutrients that are needed to prevent nutritional deficiencies and malnutrition. The supplements have very high absorption rates and contain no synthetic vitamins.

Cowgirls Don’t Cry is a Summerland fashion company offering premium designs and fun, equine-infused merchandise, including apparel, accessories and related merchandise. The collection is comprised of 100 percent cotton and 100 percent organic premium cotton knits decorated with equine-inspired, hip designs. Ten percent of all profits support horses at sanctuaries and horse rescue organizations.

ImagiPLAY is the creator of “Toys with Integrity,” heirloom-quality toys made only from sustainable woods. ImagiPlay is also committed to promoting social responsibility throughout its business practices and company philosophy.{mosimage}

“We are thrilled with our continued expansion,” Christie Communications founder and CEO Gillian Christie said in a statement. “For over 15 years, we have supported the dreams of ethical companies and entrepreneurs, and we continue to grow with the addition of dedicated visionaries such as ImagiPLAY, Cowgirls Don’t Cry and Perfect Foods.”

ChristieCommunications , a Santa Barbara-based public relations, marketing and advertising agency dedicated to serving ethical companies and promoting corporate responsibility, has added three new clients: Cowgirls Don’t Cry Collections, ImagiPLAY and Perfect Foods.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >