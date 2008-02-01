Christie Communications Adds 3 Clients

ChristieCommunications, a Santa Barbara-based public relations, marketing and advertising agency dedicated to serving ethical companies and promoting corporate responsibility, has added three new clients: Cowgirls Don’t Cry Collections, ImagiPLAY and Perfect Foods.
“We are thrilled with our continued expansion,” Christie Communications founder and CEO Gillian Christie said in a statement. “For over 15 years, we have supported the dreams of ethical companies and entrepreneurs, and we continue to grow with the addition of dedicated visionaries such as ImagiPLAY, Cowgirls Don’t Cry and Perfect Foods.”
ImagiPLAY is the creator of “Toys with Integrity,” heirloom-quality toys made only from sustainable woods. ImagiPlay is also committed to promoting social responsibility throughout its business practices and company philosophy.{mosimage}
Cowgirls Don’t Cry is a Summerland fashion company offering premium designs and fun, equine-infused merchandise, including apparel, accessories and related merchandise. The collection is comprised of 100 percent cotton and 100 percent organic premium cotton knits decorated with equine-inspired, hip designs. Ten percent of all profits support horses at sanctuaries and horse rescue organizations.
Perfect Foods is a nutritional company with the first line of supplements that are 100 percent food-based, effectively providing mega nutrients that are needed to prevent nutritional deficiencies and malnutrition. The supplements have very high absorption rates and contain no synthetic vitamins.