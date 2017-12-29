Friday, June 8 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Christina Broderick Named Marymount Head of School

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | December 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Christina Broderick Click to view larger
Christina Broderick

The Marymount of Santa Barbara Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Christina Broderick as the new head of school.

In a recent letter to the Marymount community, Board Chair Kirk Borchardt said Broderick will begin her new position July 1.

Marymount is an independent school for children from age 4 through grade 8 that places equal value on the intellectual, social and emotional, and ethical dimensions of learning to prepare bright, confident, caring young people for the next adventures of their lives, the school said.

The historic 9-acre campus is in Santa Barbara’s Riviera neighborhood and has a reputation for graduating students with strong leadership and academic abilities and a commitment to improving their communities through service and involvement, the school reports.

Broderick’s appointment was the result of an extensive national search that attracted diverse and qualified candidates from around the country, the school said.

Broderick brings 25 years of independent and private school experience to her new position. Her career in education followed completion of a BA degree in psychology/women’s leadership studies at Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

She also completed the Conservatory Program in Musical Theater Performance at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, which lead to a position as the director of performing arts at the Turning Point School in Culver City, Calif.

With an eye toward school leadership, Broderick accepted a position as assistant head of middle school and dean of students at Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, a school of 400-plus middle school students.

After receiving a MS degree in education curriculum and instruction at University of Scranton, PA, Broderick’s leadership qualities were rewarded with an appointment as the head of school at Notre Dame de Sion Schools in Kansas City, MO, where she has served since 2012. Notre Dame de Sion has 650 students, 135 employees with two separate campuses.

In his letter, Borchardt wrote: “Chris is a visionary and charismatic leader whose enthusiasm and joy for children and commitment to a life of learning and personal growth is evident to all who meet her…

"She is as an energetic, clear and reflective communicator with a collaborative leadership style and student-centered approach. She also shares Marymount’s vision and commitment to intellectual preparation, individual flourishing, and ethical collaboration.

"She was, quite simply, the irresistible choice of the search committee and the Board of Trustees to assume the mantle of leadership as head of school at Marymount.”

Broderick will take the helm at Marymount after head of school Andrew Wooden retires from the position at the end of the 2017-18 academic year.

Wooden’s tenure at Marymount brought tremendous growth to the school, including the new Center for Creative Design and Engineering, a reinvigorated 21st century academic program, collaborative teaching methods, broad campus improvements such as an updated library and media center, increased enrollment and a larger endowment, the school said.

The Marymount community will celebrate Wooden and all he has done for the school over the next few months.

“I am pleased to hand over the reins at Marymount to someone as accomplished and capable as Christina," Wooden said. "Marymount’s future is in excellent hands.

"I look forward to meeting with Christina and her family several times in the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.”

To learn more about Marymount, the community is invited to attend an All School Open House, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7.

— Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

 

