Christina Gonzalez of Santa Barbara Named to Wilson College Dean’s List

Christina Nicole Gonzalez of Santa Barbara was named to the Wilson College Dean's List for the spring semester.

To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Founded in 1869, Wilson College is a private, coeducational liberal arts college offering bachelor's degrees in 27 majors and master's degrees in education, the humanities, accountancy and nursing. Wilson is committed to providing an affordable education that offers value to its students beyond graduation.

Located in Chambersburg, Pa., the college had a fall 2013 enrollment of 662, which includes students from 20 states and 14 countries. Click here for more information.

— Cathy Mentzer represents Wilson College.