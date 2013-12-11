Christina Loza of Santa Barbara Named President of NAWBO-California

Christina Loza, an of counsel intellectual property attorney with Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, recently took the reins of the National Association of Women Business Owners-California organization, which represents the interests of more than 1.3 million women business owners and nine chapters in the state.

As president, her job is to lead the consortium of the nine California chapters and facilitate the chapters’ goal of representing the interests of established and emerging women entrepreneurs.

As president, Loza will work closely with chapter presidents and the NAWBO-CA Board of Directors to continue growing chapter membership. She will do this by influencing and effecting public policy and providing education for chapter leaders, NAWBO members and others.

NAWBO’s role in public policy is significant and one that Loza said she looks forward to continuing. This past September, NAWBO-CA championed and sponsored SCR 62, making California the first state in the nation that urges all publicly held corporations to have more women in the boards in three years.

Loza began working with Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray in February 2011. Beyond her work with BFAS, her involvement with local business leaders deepened when she was the featured speaker at the NAWBO-Santa Barbara Chapter earlier this year.

As president, she plans to tour the California chapters, including another visit to the Santa Barbara chapter. She also looks forward to welcoming Santa Barbara women business owners in Sacramento for the Propel Your Business Conference on March 10-11.

Loza is a past-president of NAWBO-Inland Empire Chapter, president of the Inland Empire Women’s Education Foundation, and former vice president and legal counsel of NAWBO-CA.

