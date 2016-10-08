Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 8:33 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Christina Rice Shatters PR at Clovis Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 8, 2016 | 3:32 p.m.

Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos crushed her previous personal best at 5,000 meters at the 38th annual Asics Clovis Invitational on Saturday at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Running in the Division 2 race, Rice clocked 18 minutes, 31 seconds to finish in fifth place. Her previous best was 19:18.

"This was a monster PR," said DP coach Josh Christensen.

The DP girls finished 14th overall in a deep field of teams from all over the state and beyond.

Senior Natalie Hawkins and junior Kailey Reardon finished together in 20:15, senior Ruby Gans ran 20:59 and sophomores Emmi Wyttenbach and Molly Gans picked up their pace and crossed the finish line in 21:16 and 21:37, respectively. Junior Tara Van Hoorn ran 24:24 after stepping up to run varsity at the last minute," Christensen noted.

The DP boys competed without their senior runners who were on an engineering trip. Junior Josh McGregor led the way with a time of 16:31 for 55th in the Division 2 race.

"He ran a much smarter race than he typically does and it paid off," said Christensen.

Freshman standout Joseph Pearlman was DP's No. 2 finisher in a time of 17:32.

"He competes wiser than his years and doesn't get too excited at the onset of the race, which leads to him passing many runners in the latter half of the race," said Christensen.

Senior captain Loren Young was the third Charger across the line with a time of 17:45. Freshman Ben Stefanski finished his first varsity race in 17:58, sophomore Henry Urschel ran 18:12 and senior Spencer Kemmerer and sophomore Caleb Wilcox clocked 19:29 and 19:30, respectively.

The Chargers run in the Channel League No. 2 race at Lake Casitas on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos Girls

Christina Rice - 18:31
Natalie Hawkins - 20:15
Kailey Reardon - 20:15
Ruby Gans - 20:59
Emmi Wyttenbach - 21:16
Molly Gans - 21:37
Tara Van Hoorn - 24:24

Dos Pueblos Boys

Josh McGregor - 16:31
Joseph Pearlman - 17:32
Loren Young - 17:45
Ben Stefanski - 17:58
Henry Urschel - 18:12
Spencer Kemmerer - 19:29
Caleb Wilcox - 19:30
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

