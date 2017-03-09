Friday, June 1 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Christine Holland Elected to Opera Santa Barbara Board

By Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara | March 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Christine Vanderbilt Holland, a former attorney who has supported an array of area cultural and nonprofit organizations in recent years, has been elected to the Board of Directors for Opera Santa Barbara. Her three-year term began in January.

Christine Vanderbilt Holland
Christine Vanderbilt Holland

A Santa Barbara resident since 1996, Holland completed her law studies at the University of Southern California before working in civil litigation at several Los Angeles firms. Her specialties included insurance bad faith defense and professional liability defense.

She later practiced law locally.

Holland has served as board president for the Arts Fund and Ensemble Theatre Company, and is a current member of the Music Academy of the West Compeer Committee.

Her local nonprofit efforts also have included Quire of Voyces, Tri-Counties Regional Center, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board.

A member of the steering committee for the Collector’s Council at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, she has served as a museum docent for 12 years, and has held several positions on the Docent Council Board, including vice president and president.

“Christine Holland is a terrific addition to the Opera Santa Barbara Board,” said Chair Nancy Golden. “She's passionate about opera and brings a wealth of expertise as a lawyer and from her extensive volunteer work with various community organizations.”

For more information, visit www.operasb.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Opera Santa Barbara.

 

