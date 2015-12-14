Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Christmas Carolers, Nonprofit Bring Cheer to Santa Barbara Cottage Pediatric Patients

Pediatric unit sees third annual holiday event for children to decorate trees and make garlands

The Westmont College choir sang carols at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital pediatric unit Monday.  (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 14, 2015 | 6:58 p.m.

The typically quiet halls of the pediatric unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital were filled Monday with the sound of festive tunes and the faces of locals trying to spread holiday cheer.

Some of the 20 or so children receiving treatment at the hospital followed that music into a larger room at the end of the hall, where the Westmont College choir members snapped their fingers and swayed along with the Christmas carols they were singing.

Youngsters and their parents were greeted with renditions of “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas” and “Let It Snow,” along with a nurse dressed up like Mrs. Claus.

The third annual event put on by Cottage and Santa Barbara-based nonprofit Just Imagine It also drew in young patients to decorate miniature holiday trees and color on festive paper.

“It’s a tough time for the kids,” said Kyle Kemp of Just Imagine It, which aims to brighten the days of pediatric patients around all holidays — not just at Christmas.

“We figure out what it is they like … then we go out and shop for them,” he said, noting this year the pediatric unit was nearly full.

Children were invited to spruce up small, fake pine trees with colorful ornaments and ribbons, and some gladly took advantage of the art project.

Pediatric patients at Cottage Health were invited Monday to a festive miniature tree-decorating party, with Westmont College choir singing Christmas carols.            (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Parents with children as young as infants or older smiled or sang along with music, which was part of the event for the first time this year.

After about a dozen Christmas carols, those in attendance and the public were invited outside for hot cocoa and cookies and to participate in a community-wide craft to make “Miracle Band” garlands.

Those bright strands will decorate the hospital’s pediatric units throughout the holiday season.​

