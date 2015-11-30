Christmas Carols to Fill the Air With Music at the Calle Real Center

Shopping

Meet the vocal groups Young Singers Club Friday, Dec. 11, 2015, from 4 - 6 p.m. and The Other Reindeer Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Calle Real Shopping Center located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview Avenues.

The Calle Real Center merchants offer their shoppers a wonderful selection of Holiday music performed by two local caroling groups.

The Young Singers Club features children and teens creating special memories as they sing their hearts out for you. Dressed in Victorian-style costumes, their pure and youthful voices add a festive touch to the season.

The Other Reindeer Christmas Carolers will provide charming and elegant entertainment in full Dickensian regalia.

There’s nothing quite like live Christmas carolers to make up for our lack of snow to put you in the holiday spirit.

Come by the Calle Real Center, located on Calle Real between Patterson and Fairview and enjoy some good old-fashioned caroling and some Christmas cheer while looking at the wide selection of merchants offering wonderful ideas for Christmas gifts.

You can find the perfect gift or gift certificate for your holiday shopping from 1 of our 50 shops.

— Glenn Avolio represents The Calle Real Merchants.