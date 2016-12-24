3.1-Magnitude Earthquake Gets Christmas Eve Started with a Jolt

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Santa Barbara early Saturday, just as Christmas Eve was dawning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake occurred at 6:15 a.m., and the epicenter was located in the Santa Barbara Channel about four miles southwest of Santa Barbara. The depth was recorded at 6½ miles below the earth’s surface.

The jolt was felt along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

No significant aftershocks were recorded in the half-hour after the earthquake, according to the USGS. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a warning in the wake of the quake.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Click here to sign up for free Noozhawk text alerts to your cell phone.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.