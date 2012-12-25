Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Family of Four

One resident treated for smoke inhalation in Santa Maria blaze; cause of fire under investigation

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 25, 2012 | 5:50 a.m.

A family of four was displaced on Christmas Eve after a fire damaged their Santa Maria home. One resident was treated for smoke inhalation but there were no other injuries, authorities said.

At 7:20 p.m. Monday, Santa Maria firefighters were dispatched to the single-family residence at 1202 N. College Drive, acting Battalion Chief Leonard Champion said in a news release. Initial reports indicated that a resident was trapped inside the two-story house, he said, but the first crew on the scene found that the occupant had made it to safety and was being assisted by a Santa Maria police officer.

With heavy smoke pouring from the back of the house, Champion said crews advanced a hose line into the structure and confined the blaze to a second-story bedroom. Meanwhile, rescuers searched the structure but found it empty, he said.

Champion said firefighters ventilated the house and salvaged what they could, including Christmas presents, clothing and personal belongings of the residents.

The house’s lone occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and transported by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center for further evaluation, Champion said. The individual’s name was not released and no additional details were available early Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Champion estimated preliminary damage at $100,000 for the structure and $40,000 for contents.

Four engine companies, a ladder truck and a battalion chief responded to the blaze.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

