Christmas Eve Shelter Hours Announced

Freedom Warming Centers reports the following shelter centers will activate on Christmas Eve. Some of the sites will have differing opening and closing hours and/or special activities.
Sunday, Dec. 24, at following locations
Santa Maria
Salvation Army
200 W. Cook St.
6 p.m.-6 a.m.
Christmas Day: Brunch will be provided at 11 a.m. by Coast Hills Valley Worship Center
Lompoc
Peace Lutheran Church
1000 W. Ocean Ave
6 p.m.-6 a.m.
Santa Barbara — two locations
Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara
1535 State St.
6 p.m.-6 a.m.
First Congregational Church
2101 State St
7 p.m.-7 a.m.
Christmas Eve: Lasagna Dinner, 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church:
Isla Vista
University Methodist Church
892 Del Sur
6 p.m.-7 a.m.
Carpinteria
Carpinteria Community Church
1111 Vallecito Road
6 p.m.-6 a.m.
Hotline information is at 324-2372.
— Kathy Hayes for Freedom Warming Centers.