Pixel Tracker

Sunday, December 9 , 2018, 1:19 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

‘Christmas in Orcutt’ Gets Rolling with 57th Annual Old Town, Old-Time Parade

Community and holiday spirit spreads cheer throughout North County, with other parades in Guadalupe and Solvang

Parade

Orcutt Union School District Band members drummed their way along the Orcutt Christmas Parade route Saturday. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

< 4718 > of 6
Parade

(Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

< 4719 > of 6
Peter Adam

Santa Barbara County Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam waves to the crowd while riding in the Orcutt Chrimstas Parade. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

< 4720 > of 6
Parade

(Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

< 4721 > of 6
Lisa Bodrogi

Lisa Bodrogi gets some company for the ride with the Cuvee Connections entry in the Orcutt Christmas Parade. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

< 4722 > of 6
Parade

Old Orcutt Barbershop's entry in the Orcutt Christmas Parade used hoverboards for those carrying the banner. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

< 4723 > of 6
 
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 8, 2018 | 2:38 p.m.

Under sunny skies and mild temperatures, with the risk from sunburn not frostbite, Old Town Orcutt displayed its holiday spirit as the 57th annual Orcutt Christmas Parade kicked off at high noon Saturday.

More than 70 entries traveled through the community as spectators lined Broadway and Clark Avenue, many shouting at parade participants by first name.

This year’s parade centered on the theme “Christmas in Orcutt,” and included bands, dancers, floats and more.

“There are very few events that can bring a community together like a small town parade,” said Becky Corey, owner of Core Winery.

With a tasting room marking its 10th year in the community, she said she closed her business until after the parade so everyone could celebrate Old Orcutt.

Orcutt’s Christmas Parade started in 1961 and was organized for years for the volunteer fire department before the agency disbanded. Since then, members of the Orcutt Lions Club and its community foundation have taken on the duties.

“How many years are we going to get lucky with this weather?” asked Steve Strachan, one of the volunteers. “I’ve been doing this 14 years and we haven’t been rained out yet. It’s unbelievable.”

As the volunteer responsible for parade road closures, Strachan said organizers were grateful for law enforcement officers from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s and Santa Maria police departments, and the Civil Air Patrol for their help Saturday.

Once again the parade served as a food drive benefitting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, with entrants encouraged to make a cash contribution at registration. Organizers noted that a dollar donation to the Foodbank means the agency can purchase up to $8 worth of food given to individuals and organizations that help those in need.

The Orcutt parade was one of two planned Saturday in the Santa Maria Valley. At 6 p.m., Guadalupe’s Christmas parade traveled through the downtown with the theme “Peace Love and Hope Around the World.”

At 11 a.m. Saturday, thousands of people lined Solvang’s streets for the annual Julefest Parade, and spectators crowded the shops and bakeries after the last entry made its way through downtown.

Parade participants walked, danced and rode — horses, motorcycles, tractors, classic cars, truck-towed floats, you name it — along Mission and Copenhagen drives as they threw candy and holiday cheer to those watching.

Solvang’s annual Julefest is celebrated throughout December, with many events still to come.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). This story includes reporting from managing editor Giana Magnoli. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 