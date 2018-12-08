‘Christmas in Orcutt’ Gets Rolling with 57th Annual Old Town, Old-Time Parade

Community and holiday spirit spreads cheer throughout North County, with other parades in Guadalupe and Solvang

Old Orcutt Barbershop's entry in the Orcutt Christmas Parade used hoverboards for those carrying the banner. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

Lisa Bodrogi gets some company for the ride with the Cuvee Connections entry in the Orcutt Christmas Parade. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara County Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam waves to the crowd while riding in the Orcutt Chrimstas Parade. (Janene Scully /Noozhawk photo)

Under sunny skies and mild temperatures, with the risk from sunburn not frostbite, Old Town Orcutt displayed its holiday spirit as the 57th annual Orcutt Christmas Parade kicked off at high noon Saturday.

More than 70 entries traveled through the community as spectators lined Broadway and Clark Avenue, many shouting at parade participants by first name.

This year’s parade centered on the theme “Christmas in Orcutt,” and included bands, dancers, floats and more.

“There are very few events that can bring a community together like a small town parade,” said Becky Corey, owner of Core Winery.

With a tasting room marking its 10th year in the community, she said she closed her business until after the parade so everyone could celebrate Old Orcutt.

Orcutt’s Christmas Parade started in 1961 and was organized for years for the volunteer fire department before the agency disbanded. Since then, members of the Orcutt Lions Club and its community foundation have taken on the duties.

“How many years are we going to get lucky with this weather?” asked Steve Strachan, one of the volunteers. “I’ve been doing this 14 years and we haven’t been rained out yet. It’s unbelievable.”

As the volunteer responsible for parade road closures, Strachan said organizers were grateful for law enforcement officers from the California Highway Patrol, the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s and Santa Maria police departments, and the Civil Air Patrol for their help Saturday.

Once again the parade served as a food drive benefitting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, with entrants encouraged to make a cash contribution at registration. Organizers noted that a dollar donation to the Foodbank means the agency can purchase up to $8 worth of food given to individuals and organizations that help those in need.

The Orcutt parade was one of two planned Saturday in the Santa Maria Valley. At 6 p.m., Guadalupe’s Christmas parade traveled through the downtown with the theme “Peace Love and Hope Around the World.”

At 11 a.m. Saturday, thousands of people lined Solvang’s streets for the annual Julefest Parade, and spectators crowded the shops and bakeries after the last entry made its way through downtown.

Parade participants walked, danced and rode — horses, motorcycles, tractors, classic cars, truck-towed floats, you name it — along Mission and Copenhagen drives as they threw candy and holiday cheer to those watching.

Solvang’s annual Julefest is celebrated throughout December, with many events still to come.

