Christmas Meal a Thank You to Firefighters, First Responders

Organic Soup Kitchen will hold its 9th Annual Christmas Meal noon-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25, at the Veterans Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.
This year, in light of the Thomas Fire and the displacement of many in the community, Organic Soup Kitchen said the Christmas meal is being dedicated to all of the county and visiting firefighters and first responders who helped protect Santa Barbara.
Special guest at the event will be singer/songwriter Michael McDonald.
The meal is free and open to all.
— Andrea Slaby for Organic Soup Kitchen.