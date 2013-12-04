Traffic, Parking Information for Christmas Parade of Lights in Santa Maria

The Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday in Santa Maria will begin at 5:20 p.m. and the route will be on Broadway, from Stowell Road to Town Center East.

After 3 p.m. Saturday, no parking will be allowed on Broadway, between Enos and Main. All cars parked on the listed street after 3 p.m. will be towed away at the vehicle owner’s expense.

In case of emergencies, Main Street, Cook Street, Jones Street, Morrison Street and Stowell Road will have officers present to assist people across Broadway. People dropping off entries for the parade should do so in front of the Santa Maria Fairpark, off Thornburg Street.

People entering Santa Maria from Highway 101 should leave the freeway at the Betteravia Road exit, if they wish to view the parade from the area south of Morrison. If north of Morrison Street is your choice for viewing the parade, the Main Street exit should be used.

The parade will end about 8:30 p.m., and Broadway should be open to through traffic by 9:30 p.m.

— Jesus Valle is a traffic sergeant for the Santa Maria Police Department.