Christmas Tree Bonfire Lights Up Solvang Sky

Annual event at Old Mission Santa Inés — and supervised by the County Fire Department — marks the end of the Julefest celebration

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 10, 2014 | 10:09 p.m.

Solvang definitely was the hot place to be Friday night.

Hundreds of people turned up at Old Mission Santa Inés for the annual Christmas Tree Burn coordinated by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department.

With the holidays past, area residents have been urged to bring their Christmas trees to the fields next to the mission to become part of a spectacular bonfire that is supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Some residents pulled up chairs and brought snacks as they settled in to watch Friday night's Christmas Tree Burn in Solvang. (Gary Lambert / Noozhawk photo)

The annual event concludes the community's Julefest celebration, and provides a safe means for residents to rid themselves of dried-out yule trees.

It also gives firefighters the opportunity to demonstrate how flammable — and dangerous — burning Christmas trees can be.

"The Santa Barbara County Fire Department strongly advises that people do not attempt to burn their own Christmas trees," Capt. David Sadecki said.

The free event included entertainment by the T-Bone Ramblers Band.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

