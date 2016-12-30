Solvang to Feel the Christmas Tree Burn at Mission Santa Inés

Solvang will conclude its annual Julefest Celebration with the traditional Christmas Tree Burn event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. This 29th Annual Christmas Tree Burn is held on the fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, 1760 Mission Dr.

The burn is sponsored by the Solvang Parks & Recreation Department and supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Before the pile of trees is ignited, the Fire Department will give the public a fire safety demonstration addressing the dangers of Christmas tree fires. There will also be live music, a food truck and other concessions.

Trees (without ornaments or decorations) may be dropped off now through Jan. 6 at the Mission. No trees may be dropped off after 5 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department strongly advises that people do not attempt to burn their own Christmas trees. Christmas trees can be disposed of properly by bringing them to an event like this or recycled in a green-waste container.

— Lisa S. Martin for city of Solvang.