How to Get Rid of Your Christmas Tree This Week in Santa Barbara County

Trees can be set out for trash haulers or dropped off at some locations; many of the trees are ground into mulch

With the New Year upon us, it's time to rid the house of the dried-up Christmas tree.

For most of the South Coast, including Isla Vista, Hope Ranch, Goleta, Santa Barbara and the unincorporated areas, the trash hauler, MarBorg Industries, will pick up trees that are set next to trash or green waste containers on designated trash collection days.

Santa Barbara County officials recommend cutting trees that are more than 6 feet tall in half, and removing all ornaments, tinsel and tree stands before setting the trees outside.

The trees should be at least 3 feet away from the trash and recycling containers.

In the North County, customers of Waste Management should put their Christmas tree out by 6 a.m. on collection days between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6, or on collection days thereafter.

Customers in Santa Maria should put their Christmas tree out by 6:30 a.m. on collection days between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6.



Customers in Lompoc should put their Christmas tree out by 7 a.m. on collection days between Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.



In Buellton, MarBorg customers should place trees inside or next to their trash containers or green waste containers on their designated collection days.

Owners and managers of apartments, condominiums, and mobile home parks can contact their waste hauler for Christmas tree recycling details.

People can also drop off their Christmas trees at the following locations, according to the county:

South Coast Recycling & Transfer Station

4430 Calle Real, Santa Barbara (free through Jan. 13)​

MarBorg Industries

119 North Quarantina St., Santa Barbara

City of Lompoc Landfill

700 Avalon Rd.

Santa Ynez Valley Recycling & Transfer Station

4004 Foxen Canyon Rd., Los Olivos (free through Jan. 13)

Santa Maria Regional Landfill

2065 East Main St. (free through Jan. 6)



Waste Management Yard

1850 West Betteravia Rd., Santa Maria



Waste Management Yard

97 Commerce Dr., Buellton

Most trees in the county are ground into mulch. Waste Management grinds the Christmas trees it collects in the unincorporated areas and then transports this material to a commercial composting facility in Santa Maria.

Christmas trees collected by the city of Santa Maria are taken to the same commercial composting facility, according to the county.

Christmas trees collected by the city of Lompoc are used to cover waste at its landfill.

