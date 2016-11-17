Friday, June 29 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

State Street Christmas Tree is Coming to Town

By Kate Schwab for Downtown Santa Barbara | November 17, 2016 | 9:15 a.m.

Right in time for the holiday season, the Downtown Christmas tree will be arriving in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Nov. 22. It will be placed on State Street just north of the Victoria Street intersection.

The 45-foot Douglas fir was donated by Southern California Edison as part of its annual reforestation process. Delivering the tree this year is the presenting sponsor of the parade, Consumer Fire Products, Inc.

“We look forward to delivering the Christmas tree to the Santa Barbara community again this year,” said Irene Rhodes, president and CEO of Consumer Fire Products, Inc. “Happy Holidays, everyone.”

Downtown Santa Barbara would also like to thank the city of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department for the tree’s installation.

The tree is expected to be delivered to Downtown Santa Barbara on Tuesday and will be installed and decorated that morning. The official tree lighting will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, by the holiday prince and fairy at the start of the 64th Annual Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade and will shine throughout the holiday season.

Co-Grand Marshals Cody and Caleb Walker will preside over the parade, under the theme “Holiday Under the Sea.” Their organization, Reach Out Worldwide, was founded by their brother, the late actor and Santa Barbara resident Paul Walker.

ROWW is a network of professionals with first-responder skill sets who augment local expertise when natural disasters strike in order to accelerate relief efforts. The Walker brothers will be riding in Santa Barbara’s Hot Rod Limo.

Along with Consumer Fire Products, other Holiday Parade sponsors include Montecito Bank & Trust, The Towbes Group and Marborg Industries, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, American Riviera Bank, Metropolitan Theatres, Sonos, Canary Hotel, La Arcada Plaza, Santa Barbara Beautiful, SB Nightlife, Southern California Edison, Union Bank, Fess Parker Doubletree Resort, Franciscan Inn, Voice Magazine, Noozhawk and K-LITE.

Downtown Santa Barbara, in partnership with Consumer Fire Products and Unity Shoppe, encourages downtown businesses to participate in a new Holiday Unity Toy Drive, December 1-20. Businesses can participate in several ways: host a toy collection box, or a “Giving Tree.”

All donations of toys will make the holiday brighter for nearly 9,000 children from low-income families through the Unity Shoppe. To participate or to get more information, businesses should contact Pat at Unity Shoppe, [email protected], or call 979-9511.

For more information on the Downtown Christmas tree or the parade, contact Downtown Santa Barbara at 962-2098 ext. 804.

— Kate Schwab Downtown Santa Barbara.

 

