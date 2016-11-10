Vienna Boys Choir to Make Joyful Noise at Granada

The history of this choral group with its distinctive sound dates back six centuries

The famed Vienna Boys Choir will ring in the Granada Theatre Concert Series' lineup of holiday performances at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

One of the world’s oldest and illustrious choral groups, the Vienna Boys Choir returns to The Granada for a program of popular folk songs, classical masterpieces and holiday favorites.

No group of child musicians has won more renown than the incomparable Wiener Sängerknaben, founded by Emperor Maximilian I in 1498. The role of the choir, numbering between 14 and 20 members, was to provide musical accompaniment for church services.

Six centuries later, the Vienna Boys Choir continues to delight music-lovers across the globe with its purity of tone, distinctive charm, and a diverse repertoire encompassing Austrian folk songs and waltzes, classical masterpieces, medieval chant and popular music.

The group includes some 100 choristers from 30 different nations, between the ages of 10 and 14. Throughout their performance history, the choir has worked with many well-known composers, including Salieri, Mozart, Schubert and Bruckner.

Divided into four touring choirs, the choir performs about 300 concerts annually in front of nearly 500,000 people.

Tickets prices range from $24-$64 and are available through the Granada Theatre’s box office. To buy tickets, call the box office, 899-2222.

— Carrie Cooper for The Granada Theatre.