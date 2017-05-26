Christopher Adriano Guadagnini, 1981-2017

Posted on May 26, 2017 | 12:14 p.m.

Source: Silvio Marco

Christopher Adriano Guadagnini died at home on May 22, 2017, with his loving family by his side, after 17 years of valiant fighting against scleroderma and its many serious complications.

Christopher was born on Sept. 1, 1981. He attended Mt. Carmel Elementary and Bishop Diego High School, went on to SBCC and UCSB, and graduated in 2005 with a bachelors degree in English.

Christopher loved writing short stories, which he shared with friends and family. He had started a novel of historical fiction on the siege of Constantinople of 1453, which he never was able to complete.

He loved traveling across the United States and Europe with family and friends.

He traveled to Italy with his brother Silvio in 2012, after he had his left hand amputated because of cancer. He especially enjoyed this trip because he was able to prove that he could function by himself.

Christopher never gave up the battle to live even though he was in constant pain. He never complained about his pain and suffering, and would much rather have been at war with his illness and living than be at peace and gone.

He will be remembered for his kind heart, always thinking of others first, his quick wit and interesting conversations. He always was fun to be with even when life was a painful struggle.

He is survived by his mother (Merle), father (Eustacchio), brother (Silvio), and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. May 31 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Montecito.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scleroderma Research Foundation 220 Montgomery St. Ste. 484, San Francisco, CA 94104-3546 and ASAP, 5473 Overpass Road Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

— Silvio Marco.