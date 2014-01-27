Christopher Cross Energizes the Crowd at Chumash Casino Resort

Christopher Cross performed at the Chumash Casino Resort on Thursday with his six-piece band, and with a nearly sold-out house, Cross proved he still has what it takes to energize a crowd.

The tight and sharp band, precise in their music, wowed the crowd.

Cross came on the scene in the early 1980s with hits such as "Sailing" and "Ride Like the Wind" that earned him five Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. He's still the only person to claim those four awards in a single year.

Playing many of those old hits and some new made for an enjoyable evening. Helping Cross close out the night was surprise special guest Michael McDonald. As they sang the hit song "Ride Like the Wind," it was the icing on the cake.

— Gary Lambert is a freelance photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.