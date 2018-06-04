Grammy Winner Christopher Cross to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Grammy Award-winning recording artist Christopher Cross, whose smooth ballads ruled the adult contemporary charts in the 1980s, will perform his smash hits at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Tickets for the show are $25, $35 and $45.

Cross stormed onto the music charts in the early 1980s with hits like “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind” to position himself at the forefront of adult contemporary music. His self-titled debut album also featured Top 20 hits such as “Never Be the Same” and “Say You’ll Be Mine.”

In 1980, he earned five Grammy Awards, including the unprecedented quadruple of Record of the Year, Song of the Year (both for “Sailing”) Album of the Year and Best New Artist; he’s still the only person to claim those four awards in a single year.

Cross later added an Academy Award to his trophy case, earning the Best Original Song award for the chart-topping “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which he co-wrote for the Dudley Moore movie Arthur.

He kept his name in the charts with his second album, Another Page, which was released in 1983. It included the hits "All Right," "No Time for Talk" and a song written as a tribute to a friend killed by a stray bullet, "Think of Laura," which was later featured in the TV Soap Opera General Hospital.

Those who have followed this award-winning recording artist throughout the years have enjoyed set after set of intelligently written and expertly performed melodic pop. Do not miss an opportunity to see this mainstay of adult contemporary radio live on stage at in the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.