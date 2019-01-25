Christopher de la Vega Joins Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray

Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray, LLP (BFAS) of Santa Barbara has announced the addition of new attorney Christopher de la Vega, who joins the firm with a concentration in civil and public litigation.

Before working with BFAS, de la Vega worked with a public interest-advocacy organization where he managed all phases of civil litigation, including pre-trial motions, discovery, settlement negotiations, trials, and post-trial motions and settlement compliance.

His professional experience also includes research on the state and federal levels, advising and representing hundreds of clients in a range of civil litigation matters, and arguing in the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding discovery issue arising out of an Anti-SLAPP motion.

De la Vega has already assisted BFAS Partner, Tim Buynak, with an 11-day trial in the Superior Court of California, County of Santa Barbara, where he represented aggrieved homeowners concerning a boundary dispute.

De la Vega earned his JD from University of San Francisco and his BA in dramatic arts from UC Berkeley. He also dabbled in professional theater and voice-over work.

To reach de la Vega, email [email protected] or call 805-966-7599. For more information about BFAS, visit www.bfaslaw.com.

— Marjorie Large for Buynak, Fauver, Archbald, & Spray.