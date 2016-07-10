Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Christopher Durang Comedy ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike’ to Open SBCC Theatre Group Season

Leslie Ann Story, Jay Carlander, Drew Leighty and Anne Guynn in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of ‘Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,’ written by Christopher Durang and directed by Katie Laris. (Ben Crop photo)
By Pam Lasker for The Theatre Group at SBCC | July 10, 2016 | 9:45 a.m.

The Theatre Group at SBCC will start its 2016-17 season with Christopher Durang’s hilarious comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike July 13-30, 2016, in the Garvin Theatre.

Chaos ensues when middle-aged step-siblings Vanya and Sonia receive a surprise visit from their famous sister, Masha, and her boy-toy Spike.

The normally quiet farmhouse is hilariously turned upside-down as they confront deep issues of sibling rivalry, regret, lust and love.  

Winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike was described by the New York Post as “…riotous…the show’s a ton of fun even if you can’t tell your Seagull from your Uncle Vanya…” 

Directed by Katie Laris, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike will feature Jay Carlander, Marion Freitag, Anne Guynn, Drew Leighty, Leslie Ann Story and Alizah A. Walton.

Performances will be July 13-30, 2016, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Previews will take place July 13-14 at 7:30 p.m. 

The Sunday, July 17, performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. All performances have the assisted listening system available, and the Garvin Theatre is wheelchair accessible. 

Ticket prices for previews are $18 for general admission, $15 for seniors and $10 for students; Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees $24 for general admission, $19 for seniors and $14 for students; Friday and Saturday evenings $26 for general admission, $21 for seniors and $17 for students.

The Garvin Theatre is located on the West Campus of Santa Barbara City College on the 900 block of Cliff Drive. Parking is free and near the theater. 

For information or reservations, call the Garvin Theatre box office at 805.965.5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.

Pam Lasker represents The Theatre Group at SBCC.

 
