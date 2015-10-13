Christopher Paul Stelling to Join Carpineria’s Plaza Playhouse for Night of Finger-Picking Guitar

Advice

Singer-songwriter and virtuosic finger-picker Christopher Paul Stelling will come to Carpinteria to perform at Plaza Playhouse Theater Sunday, Nov. 1, 2015.

Stelling will perform in support of his new album Labor Against Waste (June 16 via Anti- Records).

Stelling made his national television debut on CBS This Morning: Saturday June 13, 2015 with impassioned live performances of Hard Work and Warm Enemy.

Additionally, he made a spirited appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series playing four songs from his new album.

Stelling grew up in Florida but says he left at an early age, searching for an identity, living for stints in Colorado, Boston, Seattle and North Carolina before settling in New York City.

During those years, he worked in a used book store soaking up the great works, and for a time, played guitar for ten hours a day, eventually perfecting a melodic finger-picking style influenced in large part by blues legends such as Skip James and Mississippi John, masters like John Fahey and banjo greats Dock Boggs and Roscoe Holcomb.

Labor Against Waste offers a powerful merging of artistic authenticity, devotion to craft and that most elusive of qualities: something to say.

Stelling has spent the last several years on the move with his battered guitar, performing to people as he finds them, in bars, informal get-togethers, festivals and packed theaters.

Along the way he has forged friendships, converted fans and accumulated experiences and insights which are skillfully documented in his impassioned new album.

Recalling the most impactful troubadours of past eras, from bluesmen to protest singers, outlaw country singers and the classic singer-songwriters of the seventies, Labor Against Waste delivers a topical and potent mix of social commentary, graphic imagery and exhilarating musicianship.

