Christos Celmayster and Kristopher Roth Become Partners With Hayes Commercial Group

Christos Celmayster and Kristopher Roth, two of the Santa Barbara area’s most prolific commercial real estate brokers, are now partners with Hayes Commercial Group. Both were existing associates with the firm.

Hayes Commercial Group is one of the Central Coast’s leading firms, completing 228 transactions on more than 1.5 million square feet in 2014. Celmayster and Roth join partners Greg Bartholomew, Francois DeJohn, Steve Hayes, Michael Martz and Dan Moll.

Kristopher Roth specializes in the leasing and sale of commercial and investment property. Consistently among the most productive brokers in the region, he has completed more than 400 transactions totaling more than 1.6 million square feet.

Recent successes include the sale of a 73,000-square-foot building leased to Raytheon in Goleta, the sale of 1.75 acres for development in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, and representing the landlord in 60,000+ square feet of leasing at 6868 Cortona Dr. in Goleta.

Roth knows his way around State Street, having completed more than 40 retail leases in downtown Santa Barbara since 2010. He joined the Hayes team in 2003 — a few years after graduating from UCSB — and has learned the business from the ground up.

Christos Celmayster was born and raised in Santa Barbara and has been selling and leasing investment and commercial real estate in the Tri-County area since 2002. Since joining Hayes Commercial Group at the end of 2009, he has been involved in more than 200 transactions — including 59 commercial and apartment sales and 153 leases — with total value exceeding $110 million.

His clients include multifamily and commercial investors, local banks, trust departments, and local and national companies.

After graduating from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a degree in real estate finance, he worked for one of the nation’s largest syndicators of tax credit equity for the affordable housing industry. This experience equipped him for the transition to brokerage, which he made in 2002 as an associate with RE/Max Commercial and then Pacifica Commercial Realty before joining Hayes Commercial Group.

“Christos and Kris have not only proven themselves to be outstanding brokers, they also exemplify the team approach that is a core principle of our firm,” Steve Hayes said. “We are proud to have them as partners.”

— Ted Hoagland is the marketing director for Hayes Commercial Group.