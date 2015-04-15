Chuck Flacks Named Executive Director of Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness

The Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H) is pleased to announce that Chuck Flacks has been appointed as its new executive director.

Working under the direction of the C3H 10-member Policy Council, which is comprised of elected officials throughout Santa Barbara County, Flacks will lead C3H in its ongoing efforts to reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness, as well as minimize the impacts of homelessness, in Santa Barbara County.

He will start his new position on April 27. He joins a dynamic team that includes program manager Zahra Nahar-Moore and community coordinator Jeff Shaffer. C3H recently facilitated the countywide Point-In-Time count and Vulnerability Index, required by the federal Housing and Urban Development Department.

Flacks most recently served as director of healthcare sector programs for JVS, a Bay Area organization that helps people build skills and find jobs in order to achieve self-sufficiency. He holds a master of science degree in counseling from San Diego State University and a master's degree in public policy from the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government.

“We are looking forward to working with Chuck Flacks as he will bring new perspectives and innovative solutions towards solving the complex issue of homelessness throughout our community,” C3H Policy Council chairwoman Mayor Helene Schneider said. “He will join a stellar staff team that has made significant progress working with Santa Barbara County’s various stakeholders and partners. On behalf of the Policy Council, I particularly want to thank Zahra and Jeff for their steadfast commitment to the collaborative and for making this transition as seamless as possible.”

"I am honored to be joining an initiative that has broad support across the county from elected officials, community organizations, businesses and the homeless themselves," Flacks said. "Many of the solutions to homelessness are known; our challenge is aligning resources and our collective energy to make the changes needed."

The Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness is a county-wide, collective impact collaborative of government agencies, non-profit organizations, foundations, faith communities, business and community leaders, other community groups, and individuals who have experienced homelessness. C3H is under the fiscal umbrella of the United Way of Northern Santa Barbara County. Its goal is to prevent homelessness; support the expansion of housing for people experiencing homelessness; build a results- and data-driven culture; elevate community dialogue, support and collaboration regarding homelessness; and encourage commitment to self sufficiency.

— Sue Gray is the chairwoman of the C3H Executive Oversight Committee.