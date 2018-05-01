Chucumite Brings Fusion of Folk Music to Alhecama Theatre

It's an outdoor fandango! Sing, dance, listen to sounds of old Mexico

Community members are invited to bring beach chairs and picnic dinners to a free fandango, 6 p.m. Thursday, May 3, in front of Alhecama Theatre and listen to Chucumite, who will be performing son jarocho, the folk music from Veracruz, Mexico. The theater is at 914 Santa Barbara St.

Reflecting the population that evolved in the region from Spanish colonial times, the program is a fusion of indigenous Huastecan, Spanish and African musical elements.

Lyrics include humorous verses and subjects such as love, nature, sailors, and cattle breeding that reflect life in colonial and 19th century Mexico.

Founded by John Robles and Robert Perales, Chucumite has performed throughout the West Coast and produced its debut CD.

A fandango is a party where people get together to dance, play and sing in a community setting.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, a nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts, which host fine guitar players not often seen in such an intimate setting. All proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation to use the venue.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.