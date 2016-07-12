Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:59 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

2 Sentenced to Prison for 2013 Chumash Casino Parking Lot Stabbing

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | July 12, 2016 | 5:17 p.m.

The two Nipomo-area residents convicted of violently assaulting a man at the Chumash Casino parking lot in 2013 have been sentenced to prison time, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Osvaldo Hernandez, 38, was sentenced to 45 years in prison and Cherie Rodriguez, 32, was sentenced to seven years in prison, authorities said. 

Hernandez and Rodriguez lured the victim to the parking lot and stabbed him multiple times on Nov. 6, 2013, according to the sheriff's department. The victim is also from the Nipomo area.

In April, Hernandez pleaded guilty to attempted murder, robbery, and special allegations of using a knife, inflicting great bodily injury and committing the attempted murder for the benefit of a criminal street gang, District Attorney Joyce Dudley said. 

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury. 

When authorities attempted to arrest them, Hernandez led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle into southern San Luis Obispo County from Santa Maria, according to the sheriff's department. 

The chase ended with a crash near Grover Beach and Rodriguez, the passenger, was arrested but Hernandez fled on foot, authorities said. 

The sheriff's department learned Hernandez' whereabouts and later arrested him at gunpoint after he tried to leave a residence out the back door, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said at the time. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

