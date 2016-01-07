Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:57 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
Chumash Casino Parking Lot Robbery Suspects Arrested in Temecula

By Kelly Hoover for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | January 7, 2016 | 12:10 p.m.

Two suspects wanted for a Christmas morning robbery at the Chumash Casino parking lot are in custody at the Riverside County Jail.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 5, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives with the assistance of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Alfredo Cantu of Pico Rivera and 32-year-old Jennifer Alvarez of Temecula.

The two suspects were wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 25 in a parking structure located at the Chumash Casino.

The investigation revealed the two suspects worked together to lure a male victim to his parked vehicle and then rob him.  

Click to view larger
(Alfredo Cantu )

The suspects fled the scene in a rental car.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives with the Real Time Crimes Unit determined the suspects were staying at a Motel 6 in Temecula.

Sheriff’s detectives traveled to Temecula and arrested the couple at the motel. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the possibility that two suspects are involved in similar crimes at other southern California casinos.

Click to view larger
(Jennifer Alvarez )

Cantu and Alvarez were taken into custody and were each booked at the Riverside County Jail on one million dollars bail.  

They will be transported to the Santa Barbara County Jail today to face their outstanding charges.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

 
