Benefit Concert at Chumash Casino Resort Raises $25,000 for Toys for Tots Campaign

The Chumash Casino Resort’s 11th annual Toys for Tots benefit concert raised $25,000 for the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

This year, rock legend Melissa Etheridge was the featured entertainer for the annual show. Arriving in Santa Ynez on her “This is M.E.” North American tour, Etheridge electrified the Samala Showroom with her two-hour performance, which included two encores and hits such as “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”

Before Etheridge hit the stage, Belinda Miranda, a Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians tribal descendant and director of bingo at the casino, presented a $25,000 check on behalf of the Chumash Casino Resort to Capt. Shawn Connor, 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy and Sgt. Dan Cadena of the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves.

“The Toys for Tots campaign means a lot to families throughout the community who need a little help during the holidays,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We’re proud that our annual benefit concert continues to raise valuable funds for this great cause.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $18 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.

Click here to find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.