Chumash Casino Resort Concert Brings in $25,000 For Toys For Tots Campaign

The puppet mastery of Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator helped fill the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday night as the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians raised $25,000 at its 14th annual Toys for Tots benefit concert.

The funds go toward the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF Program,and the Boys & Girls Club.

“This was our 15th Toys for Tots benefit concert, and we’re proud of the funds these shows have raised for children in need,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“This campaign not only supports our community partners, which do such great work throughout the county, but it also makes the holiday season a little brighter for a child who wants a toy for Christmas,” Kahn said.

Veronica Sandoval, administrator for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presented the check to 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and Vice Cmdr. Dan Cadena.

“We have been partnering with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians since December 2004, and for the past 15 years, the tribe has been a crucial component of the Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots campaign,” Kennedy said.

“If not for the generosity and support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, many children would have to do without,” Kennedy said.

“The mission of the Toys for Tots program is to offer our nation's most economically disadvantaged children a chance to enjoy Christmas,” Kennedy said.

“The Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program has a saying that Every Child Deserves a Toy for Christmas, and with the monetary donation we receive from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, this has ensured that Santa Barbara County communities will have a toy for their child,” she said.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s tradition of giving.

For more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.