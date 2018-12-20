Pixel Tracker

Thursday, December 20 , 2018, 1:19 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Casino Resort Concert Brings in $25,000 For Toys For Tots Campaign

Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots: Every child deserves a toy for Christmas,

Veronica Sandoval, left, of Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presents a $25,000 check to 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and Vice Cmdr. Dan Cadena.
Veronica Sandoval, left, of Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presents a $25,000 check to 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and Vice Cmdr. Dan Cadena. (Courtesy photo)
By Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | December 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

The puppet mastery of Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator helped fill the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday night as the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians raised $25,000 at its 14th annual Toys for Tots benefit concert.

The funds go toward the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign, which serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF Program,and the Boys & Girls Club.

“This was our 15th Toys for Tots benefit concert, and we’re proud of the funds these shows have raised for children in need,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“This campaign not only supports our community partners, which do such great work throughout the county, but it also makes the holiday season a little brighter for a child who wants a toy for Christmas,” Kahn said.

Veronica Sandoval, administrator for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, presented the check to 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, and Vice Cmdr. Dan Cadena.

“We have been partnering with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians since December 2004, and for the past 15 years, the tribe has been a crucial component of the Marine Corps' annual Toys for Tots campaign,” Kennedy said.

“If not for the generosity and support of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, many children would have to do without,” Kennedy said.

“The mission of the Toys for Tots program is to offer our nation's most economically disadvantaged children a chance to enjoy Christmas,” Kennedy said.

“The Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program has a saying that Every Child Deserves a Toy for Christmas, and with the monetary donation we receive from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, this has ensured that Santa Barbara County communities will have a toy for their child,” she said.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $20 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s tradition of giving.

For more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.

— Veronica V. Sandoval for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 