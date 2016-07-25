Chumash Casino Resort Emulates Hollywood Glamour at Grand Opening Gala

Nearly 800 guests celebrated the completion of the Chumash Casino Resort at a by-invitation-only private event hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians July 23, 2016.

“We are proud of our newly expanded facility and wanted to celebrate with our invited guests,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Arriving guests were greeted at the hotel entrance by crooners singing standards, two walls of orchids and large white letters spelling “Chumash,” a display reminiscent of the Hollywood sign in the hills of Los Angeles in both its appearance and its message: “This is where magic is possible, where dreams can come true.”

Guests were encouraged to roam the property to see the hotel lobby, spa and the hotel tower pool deck in its fully completed glory.

Food stations, beverages and music were in all three locations, including a champagne tower in the lobby, an artistic donut wall in the spa and dueling pianos on the hotel pool deck.

“Everywhere I looked, there was something exciting going on,” said one party attendee. “A stilt walker in a flowing dress served champagne from the top of the champagne tower in the lobby, Chef Sergio was creating made-to-order pasta dishes on the hotel pool deck and ‘Chumash’ was spelled out in orchids in one of mineral pools in the spa — all creating a fun and exciting atmosphere.”

The Chumash Casino Resort expansion project was designed by the architects at Delawie, built by Tutor Perini Building Corporation and managed by Summit Project Management. Hotel interiors were designed by SFA Design, and casino interiors were designed by Yates-Silverman.

“The design-build team worked in concert with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Business Committee to create an exciting and expanded property that will serve guests for years to come,” said Chairman Kahn. “The celebration on Saturday night was the perfect finale for the 18-month project.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort, which is located on the tribe’s reservation on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif.

The tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang as well as two gas stations in Santa Ynez.

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 1,800 residents of Santa Barbara County.

— Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.