Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:51 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Casino Resort Emulates Hollywood Glamour at Grand Opening Gala

Gigantic lettering spelling Chumash greeted guests to the Chumash Casino Resort’s grand opening celebration for its expansion project. Click to view larger
Gigantic lettering spelling Chumash greeted guests to the Chumash Casino Resort’s grand opening celebration for its expansion project. (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians photo)
By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | July 25, 2016 | 5:25 p.m.

Nearly 800 guests celebrated the completion of the Chumash Casino Resort at a by-invitation-only private event hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians July 23, 2016.

“We are proud of our newly expanded facility and wanted to celebrate with our invited guests,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Arriving guests were greeted at the hotel entrance by crooners singing standards, two walls of orchids and large white letters spelling “Chumash,” a display reminiscent of the Hollywood sign in the hills of Los Angeles in both its appearance and its message: “This is where magic is possible, where dreams can come true.”

Guests were encouraged to roam the property to see the hotel lobby, spa and the hotel tower pool deck in its fully completed glory.

Food stations, beverages and music were in all three locations, including a champagne tower in the lobby, an artistic donut wall in the spa and dueling pianos on the hotel pool deck.

“Everywhere I looked, there was something exciting going on,” said one party attendee. “A stilt walker in a flowing dress served champagne from the top of the champagne tower in the lobby, Chef Sergio was creating made-to-order pasta dishes on the hotel pool deck and ‘Chumash’ was spelled out in orchids in one of mineral pools in the spa — all creating a fun and exciting atmosphere.”

The Chumash Casino Resort expansion project was designed by the architects at Delawie, built by Tutor Perini Building Corporation and managed by Summit Project Management. Hotel interiors were designed by SFA Design, and casino interiors were designed by Yates-Silverman.

Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn speaks at the private event at the Chumash Casino Resort. Click to view larger
Tribal Chairman Kenneth Kahn speaks at the private event at the Chumash Casino Resort. (Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians photo)

“The design-build team worked in concert with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Business Committee to create an exciting and expanded property that will serve guests for years to come,” said Chairman Kahn.  “The celebration on Saturday night was the perfect finale for the 18-month project.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians owns and operates the Chumash Casino Resort, which is located on the tribe’s reservation on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif.

The tribe also owns Hotel Corque, Root 246 and the Hadsten House in Solvang as well as two gas stations in Santa Ynez.

As the largest employer in the Santa Ynez Valley, the tribe employs more than 1,800 residents of Santa Barbara County.

Mike Traphagen represents the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 