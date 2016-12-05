Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:30 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Boogie Knights, Spazmatics to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort’s NYE Dance Party

The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics will fill New Year’s Eve with flashbacks from the 1970s and ’80s at the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual NYE Dance Party. Click to view larger
The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics will fill New Year’s Eve with flashbacks from the 1970s and ’80s at the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual NYE Dance Party.
By Caitlyn Baker for the Chumash Casino Resort | December 5, 2016 | 11:38 a.m.

The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics are returning to the Chumash Casino Resort for its annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party.

Both groups are ready to fill your night with flashbacks from the 1970s and ’80s as you dance the night, or should we say year, away.

The party kicks off at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Samala Showroom and is free for all Club Indulge members.

The Boogie Knights were originally formed in 1992 as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles. Almost overnight, the group took the live music scene by storm. Complete with choreography, polyester, afros and bell bottoms, The Boogie Knights have been proclaimed as "the greatest disco revival show in the world."

You can except to hear covers from disco sensations Heatwave, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, the Village People, Rick James, and Earth, Wind and Fire, just to name a few.

When The Spazmatics take the stage, you’ll find yourself feeling right back in the 1980s. Complete with skinny ties, brylcreem hair and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics deliver the ultimate new wave ‘80s show. The band specializes in music from favorites such as Duran Duran, Men at Work, The Knack, Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats and Devo.

Don’t miss this opportunity to ring in 2017 with friends and family at one of the most popular entertainment venues in Santa Barbara County.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online by clicking here.

— Caitlyn Baker represents the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 