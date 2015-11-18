Chumash Casino Resort Presents Gloriana and Dan + Shay: A Toys for Tots Benefit

Advice

The trio Gloriana and the duo Dan + Shay will provide an unforgettable evening of country music during the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser at the Samala Showroom Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $40.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Composed of brothers Tom and Mike Gossin along with vocalist Rachel Reinert, Gloriana emerged on the country music scene in 2009 as the best-selling debut act in that genre.

Their self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the Top 200 chart while also launching the gold-certified hit single “Wild At Heart.”

Their second album, A Thousand Miles Left Behind (2012), produced their first Top 10 country hit and first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in "(Kissed You) Good Night."

The song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Now, Gloriana is touring in support of their third studio album, Three.

Singers and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met in Nashville in December 2012 and immediately began collaborating.

They released their first album, Where It All Began, in April 2014 and enjoyed three Top 40 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with “19 You + Me,” “Show You Off” and “Nothin’ Like You.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these top country acts take the stage and raise funds for a great cause.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen is public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.