Friday, June 8 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Chumash Casino Resort Presents Gloriana and Dan + Shay: A Toys for Tots Benefit

Country music trio Gloriana (pictured) will be joined by Dan + Shay for a concert benefiting Toys for Tots at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Country music trio Gloriana (pictured) will be joined by Dan + Shay for a concert benefiting Toys for Tots at the Chumash Casino Resort. (Gloriana photo)
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | November 18, 2015 | 8:01 a.m.

The trio Gloriana and the duo Dan + Shay will provide an unforgettable evening of country music during the Chumash Casino Resort’s annual Toys for Tots fundraiser at the Samala Showroom Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $40.

A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which serves children in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Composed of brothers Tom and Mike Gossin along with vocalist Rachel Reinert, Gloriana emerged on the country music scene in 2009 as the best-selling debut act in that genre.

Their self-titled debut album reached No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and No. 3 on the Top 200 chart while also launching the gold-certified hit single “Wild At Heart.”

Their second album, A Thousand Miles Left Behind (2012), produced their first Top 10 country hit and first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in "(Kissed You) Good Night."

The song peaked at No. 2 on the Hot Country Songs chart. Now, Gloriana is touring in support of their third studio album, Three.

Singers and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney met in Nashville in December 2012 and immediately began collaborating.

They released their first album, Where It All Began, in April 2014 and enjoyed three Top 40 singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts with “19 You + Me,” “Show You Off” and “Nothin’ Like You.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see these top country acts take the stage and raise funds for a great cause.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Mike Traphagen is public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 