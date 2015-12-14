Chumash Casino Resort Raises $25K at Toys For Tots Benefit Concert

Advice

A night of country music fueled the Chumash Casino Resort’s 12th annual Toys For Tots benefit concert, which raised $25,000 for the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys For Tots campaign.

Popular country acts Gloriana and Dan + Shay entertained a sold-out audience during the benefit show Dec. 3, 2015, with proceeds going toward a Toys For Tots campaign for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Toys For Tots is an important program for families throughout our community, and we’re proud of the funds our annual benefit show has raised over the years for this great cause,” said Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys For Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, has spent 10 years raising funds locally. She said the ongoing partnership with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been a crucial component of the Marines’ annual campaign.

“The mission of the Toys For Tots program is to offer our nation's most economically disadvantaged children a chance to enjoy Christmas,” Kennedy said. “This partnership with the Chumash Casino Resort has, in part, helped raise funds so that five local family agencies — Unity Shoppe, Salvation Army, People Helping People, Community Action Commission and Boys & Girls Club — can register families who will benefit most from the program.”

For more information on local toy drop-off locations or how to make a donation, visit toysfortots.org.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.