Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Chumash Casino Resort Raises $25K at Toys For Tots Benefit Concert

Marine Cpl. George Moran, 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy and Staff Sgt. Dan Cadena are joined on stage by Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tribal Member Tonie Flores during the check presentation on December 3.
Marine Cpl. George Moran, 1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy and Staff Sgt. Dan Cadena are joined on stage by Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Tribal Member Tonie Flores during the check presentation on December 3. (Shawn Wyatt / Chumash Casino Resort photo)
By Mike Traphagen for the Chumash Casino Resort | December 14, 2015 | 2:05 p.m.

A night of country music fueled the Chumash Casino Resort’s 12th annual Toys For Tots benefit concert, which raised $25,000 for the Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys For Tots campaign.

Popular country acts Gloriana and Dan + Shay entertained a sold-out audience during the benefit show Dec. 3, 2015, with proceeds going toward a Toys For Tots campaign for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

“Toys For Tots is an important program for families throughout our community, and we’re proud of the funds our annual benefit show has raised over the years for this great cause,” said Tribal Chairman Vincent Armenta of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

1st Sgt. Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys For Tots coordinator for Santa Barbara County, has spent 10 years raising funds locally. She said the ongoing partnership with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has been a crucial component of the Marines’ annual campaign.

“The mission of the Toys For Tots program is to offer our nation's most economically disadvantaged children a chance to enjoy Christmas,” Kennedy said. “This partnership with the Chumash Casino Resort has, in part, helped raise funds so that five local family agencies — Unity Shoppe, Salvation Army, People Helping People, Community Action Commission and Boys & Girls Club — can register families who will benefit most from the program.”

For more information on local toy drop-off locations or how to make a donation, visit toysfortots.org.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, Calif., the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 